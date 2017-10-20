3 arrested for stealing from mine in Wyoming County

Deputies were called to the Brooks Run coal mine in Marianna, WV on Oct. 4, 2017 after receiving reports that there were two people in masks headed toward the mine site. When investigators arrived, they discovered around $13,000 worth of mining equipment had been stolen.

Further investigation led to the recovery of around $5,000 of the missing items. Deputies also arrested three people in connection with the case. Nick Hatfield, 25, of Baileysville, WV is charged with grand larceny, driving on a revoked license and conspiracy. Troy Porter, 39, of Marianna is also facing grand larceny and conspiracy charges plus a charge of transferring stolen property. Jamie Stewart, 37, of Marianna is facing charges of transferring stolen property and conspiracy.

All three suspects were sent to the Southern Regional Jail. Hatfield and Porter are each being held on a $20,000 bond. Stewart's bond is set at $10,000.