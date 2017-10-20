Mercer County schools focus on attendance - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Mercer County schools focus on attendance

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
The first full month of school for the students in Mercer County included efforts to promote attendance.  It was part of their Attendance Matters campaign.  That included banners and trophies for classes with the highest attendance.

An awards ceremony was planned for Oct. 20, 2017 at the Mercer County Technical Education Center (MCTEC) to recognize the first, second and third place winners.  The ceremony was planned for 1 p.m.

There was also a video contest with an attendance matters theme.  Bluefield Middle, Glenwood, Lashmeet/Matoaka, MCTEC, Montcalm High, Oakvale, PikeView High, Spanishburg and Sun Valley all submitted videos.  Those will be shown at the awards ceremony.   The winning elementary video will be shared on the Grade Level Reading Listserv (GLR) for viewing by the state.

