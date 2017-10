ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)-- Crews are on scene trying to get a car out of the river in Greenbrier County.

Witnesses on scene tell 59News the car rolled into the river Friday morning (10/20/2017) in Alderson.

According to dispatchers, Alderson Police, Alderson Fire Department and Tri-County Fire Department are on scene. No word on injuries or when crews will be able to get the car out of the river.