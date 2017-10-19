Woodrow Wilson Honors Former Coach After Sudden Death

The Cross Country Championships happened Thursday October 19th 2017, but for the Woodrow Wilson Flying eagles, the athletes were running for a purpose.

Losing a friend and mentor is always hard. But losing a father and former coach makes it difficult to keep going. The Woodrow Wilson high school cross country team lost their coach Willie Barbera this past summer. His son George took over as head couch for the Flying Eagles and said he knew he needed to honor his father.



"You know we coached together for the last couple years. There wasn't a day that went by that we didn't talk about the team, or a workout, or the kids, or about anything to be honest with you," said Barbera.

When the team heard the news Coach Willie Barbera passed away suddenly, they knew they needed to do something to remember the man who taught them so much. What better way to honor the life of someone than dedicate your season after them. Barbera said he is proud of his team for wanting to do something so special.

"As much as they did care about him but the fact that they are so dedicated to the sport and making themselves better. That warms my heart and we're doing the right thing," said Barbera.

When Willie Barbera came on as coach for the Flying Eagles, the team wasn't having much success. But through his hard work and commitment to the team, that bad luck quickly turned around. In Barbera's second year of coaching, Woodrow Wilson became regional champs. The Flying Eagles have kept the success and championships going, as this is their third year as regional champs.