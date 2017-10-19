Greenbrier County Day Report Center the Best in West Virginia

A facility in Greenbrier County has helped dozens of people make their way down the road to recovery. The Greenbrier Day Report Center helps those trying to put their lives back together, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed.

The path to recovery is a hard one, but in Greenbrier County, there are people that want to help. With walls covered in motivational quotes, the center tries to help people live a better life.

Providing them with counseling and guidance to help bring the back to sobriety, and an alternative to jail.

Woody Hanna, County Commission member, said this center has made a significant impact throughout the years.

"We no longer have as big a jail build because of this facility and these folks are getting help and that's the main thing," Hanna said.



The Day Report Center was even recognized for their work in the community.

"This year we were fortunate enough to win the Gaughan Award, which is essentially the top Day Report in the state of West Virginia this is our second time receiving that award its really phenomenal, our judges are incredibly proud of us, a lot of hard work from the Day Report goes into that," said Tonya Hoover, Chief Probation Officer of the 11th Circuit.



But building people back up is a long process, but with determination and compassion, the staff at the Day Report Center are working toward a brighter future for their community, one person at a time.

