NRCTC Begins their Series of Educational Domestic Violence Events

New River Community and Technical College is holding a series of events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Today, October 19th, they held one of their four events of the month at the Greenbrier Valley Campus.

They host these events in hopes of educating people on how to recognize domestic violence and how to support survivors.

Pete Hoeman, Instructional Specialist/Education Counselor at NRCTC said there are many reasons why people should attend these events.



"To realize how common this problem is, but another one is to realize that they can actually do something just by supporting people they might know who are victims and also by educating themselves and by supporting the local agencies that actually do the advocacy work to help people who are victims of domestic violence," Hoeman said.



Their next event will be October 24th from noon to 1 p.m. at the Nicholas County Campus.