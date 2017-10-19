Pumpkin Decorating Contest Encourages Creativity From The Community

Tamarack is putting your pumpkin decorating skills to the test.

The annual Spooktacular Festival is an ongoing event Tamarack holds in the month of October. This is their way of having their customers and community members to show their creative talents. They will be giving more than $1,500 in prizes. Everyone is encouraged to enter. They have two categories; one for adults and one for kids. Entries are being taken all the way up till the 24th of October, 2017 at 8 pm. It's a $10 entry fee and Tamarack provides the pumpkins.

"We love having this here because we know there is artistic and creative people in our community so it's really great to kind of be like you get to be an artist today at tamarack, paint a pumpkin and show your creativity." Marketing Manager for Tamarack, Norma Acord, said.

There will be celebrity judging on October 28th, 2017, and Jessica Schueler will be one of them. They are looking for creativity, uniqueness and design. There is also a peoples choice; you can pick up a token at the front desk and cast your vote for your favorite pumpkin.

