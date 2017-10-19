New Website Feature Gives Grocery Store A 21st Century Upgrade

A grocery store in Beckley is now changing the way you shop for groceries.



The Kroger at Beckley Crossing is the first in southern West Virginia to bring you online shopping through ClickList. All you have to go to Kroger's website, go to the ClickList section and put in your location. Then you can pay and order online and then pick your groceries up curbside. More than 40,000 items are available. It excludes alcohol, tobacco and pharmacy prescriptions. There is a $4.95 service charge but your first three times are free. Kealy Breton, first time ClickList customer, said it saved her time and money.

"I feel like it did save a little money because usually when you're going through the store you pick up unnecessary items you don't really need and this way I don't pick up unnecessary items, it's easy and very quick." Shopper, Kealy Breton, said.

This new feature has created 15 new jobs at the Beckley Crossing location and Kroger is planning to expand ClickList to other locations.

