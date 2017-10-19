Beckley College Walks For Woman Battling Breast Cancer

A college in Beckley had their annual breast cancer awareness walk and balloon release.

About 100 students from Valley College's Beckley Campus walked to word park October 19th, 2017, all holding pink balloons. This annual event was especially personal for the Valley College community. Director of Education, Cindy Johnson's mother, Nova Short was diagnosed with cancer in April 2017. Short joined in on the walk and has had a positive attitude throughout her battle.

"My quote from the beginning of this cancer is no joke but it's something you gotta fight it's been rough but not too rough that you know I couldn't get through it. There's times that I felt like it had me down but I just fought my way back up and now I just have radiation to do and I've beat it, it's beatable these days it's not a death sentence, I beat it and I'm proud to tell every women this is how you can beat it." Breast Cancer Survivor, Nova Short, said.

Short hopes bringing awareness to this issue will encourage women to get their mammograms.

