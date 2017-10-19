Fayetteville Man Representing Southern WV in Bridge Day Base Jumping

Fayetteville Airport may have a noisy takeoff from time to time, but it doesn't bother local resident Bill Chouinard, who has a fondness for flying that all started with his family while growing up in Canada.

"My dad was a pilot. My mom was a pilot. I flew with them growing up," Chouinard said. "Soon I was old enough and living down here in the States, I started learning to fly."

Chouinard has been involved in general aviation for the last 20 years. But come this Saturday, he'll be taking off to the skies in a different way.

"(I've) watched people jump off the bridge for 21 years," Chouinard said. "I have an opportunity this year to jump off for the first time. I'm pretty excited about that."

At 43 years old, Chouinard has done just about everything you can do through the air. Skydiving, flying, and BASE jumping to name a few. Although this won't be his first time BASE jumping, it will be his first off the New River Gorge Bridge. He says soaring over the Gorge will be just like any other flight.

"It's all flying," Chouinard said. "It's a different way to enjoy it. BASE jumping may not be for everyone, but there's a lot of people who are really drawn to it and it's a pretty special thing."

Another addition to the flight log, as he and hundreds more will be cleared for takeoff.