Chili Contest to Accompany Bridge Day

The Bridge Day Chili Cook-Off will also be running alongside Bridge Day the weekend of October 20th, 2017, with at least twelve vendors will offer samples of single or multiple styles. With all the craziness of Bridge Day, the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors' Bureau hopes that attendees will remember the taste of southern West Virginia when they leave.

"It's going to be the best of regional and Fayetteville chili and cornbread," said Tabitha Stober, executive director of the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors' Bureau. "You can't beat that."

There will be cornbread and desserts available to taste as well. Tickets will be sold in $5 increments, with one sample per ticket. Every five-ticket bunch will come with a set of mardi-gras beads, which will be used as your token for people's choice.