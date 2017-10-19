Concord University Faculty Member Dr. Kipp Cortez to Perform Organ Recital at Washington National Cathedral

Dr. Kipp Cortez, a faculty member at Concord University, will perform an organ recital on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at 5:15 p.m. on the Great Organ at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

His one-hour performance will take place immediately following a service of sung evening prayer (evensong), which is to begin at 4 p.m. that day. Both the service and recital take place int eh Great Choir at the front of the main cathedral church. There is no charge to attend; however the Cathedral asks for a suggested donation of $10 from guests.

"The organ of Washington National Cathedral is one of the most significant pipe organs built in the United States. To have the chance to give a recital on it, in the stunning space of the Cathedral, is an immense privilege. I am brimming with excitement for this," Cortez said.

Among the most notable churches in the United States, the Washington National Cathedral is the mother church of the Episcopal Church Diocese of Washington, D.C. According to the Cathedral's website, it is considered "a national treasure" and "as a national church, dedicated to serving the country and its many faith traditions."

For additional information email musicoffice@cathedral.org, call (202) 537-5553 or visit http://www.cathedral.org.

To learn more about Cortez's performance go to http://cathedral.org/event/organ-recital-kipp-cortez-2017-11-19/