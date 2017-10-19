McDowell County grand jury returns indictments - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

McDowell County grand jury returns indictments

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

(WVNS) - The October session of the McDowell County grand jury wrapped the latest round of indictments.  Among those who were indicted was Michael Kennedy.  He is charged with murder in connection with a a home invasion case that resulted in the death of a woman and a teenager back in November 2016

Kennedy was indicted on two counts of first degree murder, two counts felony murder, two counts of grand larceny and one count each of first degree robbery, breaking and entering and transferring stolen property.

Here is a look at the rest of the indictments returned during the session:

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.