Concord University Office of Admissions Hosting Fall Open House

ATHENS, W.Va. -

Concord University's Office of Admissions will be hosting their annual Fall Open House on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.   Prospective students are encouraged to attend and learn more about Concord University's academic programs, financial aid packages, and residence life options.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for students of all ages to get an inside look at Concord and what all the University has to offer," Morgan Billups, Admissions Counselor said.

Campus tours will be offered along with a complimentary lunch in the dining hall.   Attendees will also gain free admission into the Concord vs. UNC-Pembroke football game.

Check in will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Lobby of the Fine Arts Building.   Those interested in attending can register ahead of time at https://apply.concord.edu/register/FA17OpenHouse.

