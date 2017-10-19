Capito, Manchin Announce Nearly $25 Million for West Virginia Communities

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a total of $24,922,939 for West Virginia from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding will go towards state and local efforts to improve quality of life and support economic development in communities across the state. The resources will also help ensure the supply of affordable housing and support services for low-income and homeless families, and those impacted by HIV/AIDS.

"Taking care of our communities and neighbors starts at the local legal," Senator Capito said. "This funding will enable our local leaders to implement strategies that enhance economic opportunity and improve the lives of West Virginians. As a United States Senator, I will continue to fight for resources like these that help strengthen West Virginia communities."

"In West Virginia we take care of our neighbors and in order for the state to prosper, it is crucial we help improve the wellbeing of all West Virginians," Senator Manchin said. "This funding for quality of life improvement, economic development, affordable housing, homeless families and those impacted by HIV/AIDS, will help communities in all parts of our state grow. As your Senator and a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for the resources our state needs to keep thriving."

Individual awards listed below:

State of West Virginia

$12,288,766 through the Community Development Block (CDBG) Grants program. $3,533,696 through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME). $3,000,000 through the Housing Trust Fund (HTF). $1,694,366 through the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program. $400,540 through the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program.

City of Huntington

?$1,596,066 through the Community Development Block Grants program $511,948 through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program $140,173 through the Emergency Solutions Grants program

City of Parkersburg

?$757,064 through the Community Development Block Grant program $242,510 through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program

City of Weirton

?375,660 through the Community Development Block Grants program

City of Beckley

?$289,351 through the Community Development Block Grants program

City of Vienna