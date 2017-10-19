Rep. Jenkins speaks about healthcare, pipelines

Representative Evan Jenkins visited Raleigh General Hospital to meet with the new Chief Executive Officer and talk about how well the hospital is doing. The Congressman was proud of all the work the hospital has done to provide quality care to patients, but he recognized the challenges that come with providing healthcare.

According to Representative Jenkins, more must be done to help people in the region receive the better care. He believes fixing the Affordable Care Act is the first step.

"I'm a believer that the current system is broken. Do I want to go back to where we were? No. I want to try to do what we can to preserve and protect access to quality health care, including getting patients back in charge of their healthcare decisions," Jenkins explained.

Representative Jenkins also spoke about the natural gas pipelines that will run through West Virginia. He said he understands resident's concerns, but he is confident the pipeline will be done in the most environmentally-friendly way and will respect the landowner.