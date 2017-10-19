Princeton PD Donates To Explore Science Program - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Princeton PD Donates To Explore Science Program

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Princeton, WV -

The Princeton Police Department is working to not only serve and protect but to also help kids succeed.

Thursday officers stopped by the Mercer School and presented a $500 check to the Explore Kids Program. 

The after school program is aimed at providing a fun atmosphere and hands-on science activities for students.

"We make donations throughout the county to different kids groups different football groups different basketball groups 
anything we can do to help give back to the community because today's kids are tomorrow's future," Sergeant D.A. Weatherly said. 

This weekend officers will also host their annual Trunk or Treat event for the kids in downtown Princeton. 

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday officers will be set up next to the Princeton Post Office passing out candy and treats.

