Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems Breaks Ground

Southwest Virginia will soon be home to a new health care facility in Tazewell Virginia.



Thursday, government and local leaders broke ground on the $3 Million project, which has been in the works for the past two years.

The new facility is set to replace the current health center and will allow for more patients to be served in the area.



Some of the new services that will be offered include dental, pediatrics optometry and radiology services.

CEO of Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Bryan Haynes said the new facility is all aimed at providing people living in Tazewell and the surrounding areas better access to quality healthcare.

"It's really to break down barriers for the folks in this community where they have to travel now to receive some primary healthcare and dental care and so they will not have to travel as far to get that," he said.

The proposed project is also more than twice the size of the current health center and will increase the number of exam rooms from 8 to 14.



The grand opening for is set for next Fall.