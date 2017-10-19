Attorney General Morrisey's Deputy Solicitor Appointed As Top Lawyer for FCC

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey congratulated Deputy Solicitor General Thomas M. Johnson, Jr. on his appointment as general counsel for the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC formally announced the appointment Thursday morning. He joins the FCC next week.

"I congratulate Tom on receiving this tremendous opportunity," Attorney General Morrisey said. "Tom most recently led our office's successful defense of the state's Workplace Freedom Act and has repeatedly played a valuable role in our fight against federal overreach, including the dismantling of the Obama-era, job-killing Power Plan.

"Tom's presence will be missed, but I know our nation will immensely benefit from his expertise and diligence. I thank him for his service to West Virginia and wish him the best of luck in this new endeavor."

Deputy Solicitor General Johnson came to the Attorney General's Office in 2016 upon leaving his role as Of Counsel at the firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Washington,D.C. He previously clerked for Judge Jerry E. Smith of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Houston.

"I am grateful to Attorney General Morrisey for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of West Virginia and honored to have worked with such a talented and devoted group of attorneys during my time here," Deputy Solicitor General Johnson said. "Attorney General Morrisey's unwavering commitment to excellence and the rule of law will serve me well in this next opportunity for public service."

Deputy Solicitor General John graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School where he was deputy editor in chief of the Harvard Journal on Law and ]Public Police. He also holds a bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, in government from Georgetown University.

The FCC's Office of General Counsel serves as chief legal advisor to the FCC and its various bureaus and offices. It also represents the FCC in litigation and recommends decisions in adjudicatory matters before the FCC, as well as assists the FCC in its decision making capacity and performs a variety of legal functions regarding internal and other administrative matters