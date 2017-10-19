Final suspect in Ansted narcotics case arrested - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Final suspect in Ansted narcotics case arrested

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Deputies in Fayette County have tracked down another person wanted for dealing drugs in the Ansted area.  Deputies arrested two people on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 and put out a call to the community to help find a third.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, Investigators found Paul Horne of Ames Heights.  He was arrested at a home in the Miller Ridge area of Fayette County.  Horne is charged with dealing meth and heroin. 

Horne was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate on felony charges.  He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond. 

