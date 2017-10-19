Traffic stop in Quinwood leads to drug arrest

Police in Quinwood along with Greenbrier County Sheriff's Deputies made a traffic stop during the early morning hours on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 and ended up making a drug arrest. It began at 3:18 a.m. when officers were investigating a simple traffic violation and a possible infraction which involved the Division of Natural Resources.

During the stop, investigators found multiple controlled substances in the vehicle. Nicolas Sebert, 28, of Mount Nebo, WV was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Another person in the car, Christopher Sigman, 22, of Summersville, WV is charged with conspiracy.

Both men were arraigned on Wednesday. According to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, the investigation is still open and more charges could be filed in the case. Deputies are being assisted by officers with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.