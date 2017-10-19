A new business will bring millions of dollars to Greenbrier County

An announcement was made by Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) at the state capitol on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 that means big money for the Mountain State. The Great Barrel Company will be coming to White Sulphur Springs and it will bring around 150 new jobs.

The company is investing $27 million to bring the company to West Virginia. There is also a $6 million investment in start up funds coming from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.

Great Barrel will make barrels from white oak timber. That means there will also be an increase in the timbering industry. According to officials, they will be making 13 million board/feet from white oak timber each year. That will go into the construction of 700 barrels a day which is expected to bring around $50 million of commerce to Greenbrier County each year. The barrels will be used for bourbon and whiskey, an industry which grew more than 7-percent in recent years according to Fortune and other industry journals.

The company expects to break ground on the site in White Sulphur Springs area at the start of 2018. They are expected to open the doors in the first part of 2019.