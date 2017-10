Halloween Trick-or-Treat Times 2017

Here are the trick-or-treat times from around the area for 2017. If you have a trick-or-treat time, email us at news@wvnstv.com and we will add it below.

LOCATION DATE TIME ALDERSON OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. ANAWALT OCT. 31 5-8 P.M. ANSTED OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. ATHENS OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. BECKLEY OCT. 29

OCT. 31 Trunk or Treat 11 A.M.. - 1 P.M.

5-7 P.M. BLUEFIELD, WV OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. BLUEFIELD, VA OCT. 31 5-7 P.M. BRADSHAW OCT. 31 5-8 P.M. BRAMWELL OCT. 31 5-7 P.M. CEDAR BLUFF OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. (12 and under) DAVY OCT. 31 5:30-8 P.M. FAYETTEVILLE OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. GARY OCT. 31 CITY HALL TRICK OR TRUNK - 6-8 P.M. GAULEY BRIDGE OCT. 29 6-8 P.M. HINTON OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. KEYSTONE OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. KIMBALL EMAIL US A TIME! LESTER OCT. 31 5:30-7:30 P.M. LEWISBURG OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. MABSCOTT OCT. 31 5-7 P.M. MARLINTON OCT. 31 5-7 P.M. MATOAKA EMAIL US A TIME! MEADOW BRIDGE EMAIL US A TIME! MONTGOMERY OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. MT. HOPE OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. MULLENS EMAIL US A TIME! MULLENS TAILGATE HALLOWEEN OCT. 25 6-7:30 P.M. TAILGATE HALLOWEEN AT LEGION BUILDING NORTHFORK OCT. 31 5-7 P.M. OAK HILL OCT. 29

OCT. 31 Trunk or Treat 7 P.M.

6-8 P.M. OCEANA OCT. 31 5-7 P.M. PAX OCT. 31 5-8 P.M. PETERSTOWN OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. PINEVILLE OCT. 31 5-7 P.M. POCAHONTAS EMAIL US A TIME! PRINCETON OCT. 31 6-8 P.M.

Monster Mash on Mercer Street 7 P.M. QUINWOOD OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. RAINELLE OCT. 31 TOWN HALL TRUNK OR TREAT ONLY 5-8 P.M. RICHLANDS OCT. 31 5:30-8 P.M. RONCEVERTE OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. RUPERT OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. SMITHERS OCT. 31 6-7:30 P.M. SOPHIA OCT. 31 5:30-7:30 P.M. TAZEWELL OCT. 30

OCT. 31 Heritage Hall 6-8 p.m.

6:30-8:30 P.M. UNION OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. (12 AND UNDER) WAR OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. WELCH OCT. 31 6-8 P.M. WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS OCT. 31 6-8 P.M.