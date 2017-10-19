Police officer rescues kitten, raccoon found cuddling in dumpster

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – A Knoxville police officer discovered two unlikely companions in a dumpster – a kitten and a baby raccoon.

The Knoxville Police Department said in a Facebook post that Animal Control Officer Nick Powell was called to an animal stuck in a dumpster on Bernard Avenue. When he arrived, he found the kitten and the raccoon cuddled in the corner, keeping each other warm.

Both animals were rescued by Powell. The raccoon was relocated and released. The kitten was taken to Young Williams Animal Center.

