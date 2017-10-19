Manchin and Capito Announce More Than $121,000 for Rural Development Projects

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $121,575 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and Community Facilities Grants. This funding will be used to assist in the development of renewable energy systems and to provide rural law enforcement equipment for use in their operations.

"Rural West Virginia is home to an immense amount of natural beauty and an abundance of natural resources," said Senator Manchin. "These grants will ensure West Virginians in the region, both private and public sector, are adequately equipped to meet the economic and safety demands required to keep rural West Virginia prosperous."

"As a United States Senator, I have fought for resources that promote economic development and strengthen West Virginia communities," Senator Capito said. "This funding will support small business, and allow law enforcement and emergency personnel to purchase vital equipment."

REAP provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agriculture procedures and rural small businesses. Eligible businesses must exist in a rural area and gain 50% of their gross income from agricultural operations. Rural Business Development Grants provide technical assistance and training to small and emerging private, rural businesses. Eligible businesses employ 50 or fewer employees and have less than $1 million in grow revenue.

Community Facility Grants provide affordable funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas. Eligible area cities, villages, townships and towns with no more than 20,000 residents.

Individual Awards Listed Below:

$50,000 - To the Princeton Rescue Squad to purchase a SimMan 3G Mannequin and accessories.

$49,975 - To the Big Timber Brewing Company, LLC to assist in developing a renewable energy system on their operation. This includes the installation of solar panels. The total amount of renewable energy to be generated could provide electricity for up to 9 homes annually.

$21,600 - ?To the Town of Moorefield to purchase a 2017 Ford Explorer Police Vehicle, through State bid with essential emergency equipment, lighting, partitions, lettering also being installed by a local provider.