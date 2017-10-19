Appalachia Service Project Hosts Event to Honor Those Supporting the Flood Recovery Efforts in Greenbrier County

On October 20, 2017, at 6 p.m., Appalachia Service Project (ASP) will host an event at the Greenbrier to celebrate their partners in the flood recovery effort, and all of their success over the past year.

ASP began rebuilding homes in Greenbrier County in September 2016. Now, over a year later, close to 50 families are in brand new homes, and ASP is not done yet. But after an extended effort, ASP pauses to honor the many partners that made this incredible effort happen.

ASP CEO, Walter Crouch, commented, "The work we were able to do after the devastating floods in the would have never been possible without the amazing efforts of our partners in the area. This event honors all those who helped in both big and small ways. We will recognize the following honorees:"

Christian Aid Ministries

Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief

Neighbors Loving Neighbors

Homes for White Sulphur Springs

United Way of Greenbrier Valley

FHLBank Pittsburgh

Homes for West Virginia

Cales Foundation

Mullican Flooring

Solid Rock Carpenters

Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee

Mayor Andy Pendleton

John Crandall

Mike Hodge

Red Star Home Supply

Zeb Volpe

The event will be attended by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, ASP's Board of Directors,and leadership team. Remarks will also be made by U.S. Congressman Evan Jenkins, Dave Lumsden, Executive Chair of GGLTRC, and Brian Aluise, representing U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. Musical guests include Alathea and John Wyatt.