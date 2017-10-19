A traffic stop leads to illegal hunting and drug charges

GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVNS)-- A traffic stop in in Greenbrier County leads to illegal hunting and drug charges.

Sgt. Stevens with the Rainelle Police Department and Deputy Kelly with the Greenbrier Sheriff's Department stopped a car on Russellville Road for a malfunctioning headlight.

During the stop the officers noticed something deer legs sticking out of the trunk of the car. The officer and deputy found drugs, guns and a crossbow in the car.

Three people were charged, and more charges are expected to be filed.