A Virginia man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Greenbrier County.

On October 18, 2017 around 11:55 p.m. deputies responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on I-64 near the Virginia border.

David Scott Thaxton from Chespeake, Virginia was traveling on I-64 West when his car drifted into the median and flipped. He was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Deputies are still investigating the accident.

