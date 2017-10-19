Police: Gun found on 3rd-grader at Ohio elementary school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at a southwest Ohio elementary school.

Middletown police say the gun was found Monday on a 9-year-old boy after a teacher noticed a bulge in his pocket. Police say the boy grabbed at the teacher's arm when she reached for the gun.

The boy was taken to a juvenile justice center by police. It's unclear if he's been charged with a juvenile crime.

Middletown Police Lt. David Birk says the boyfriend of the child's mother was arrested on a child endangering charge.

Rosa Parks Elementary School held a gun safety assembly Tuesday.

Middletown is roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.