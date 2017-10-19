Fast Food Worker Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14 Year Old in West Virginia

WESTON, WV (WBOY) - Westover Police have arrested a fast-food worker who they say sexually assaulted a 14-year-old. Chad Campbell, 34, is charged with third-degree sexual assault.

Two children rode their bicycles up to the drive-through window of the Taco Bell on Commerce Drive, where Campbell is an employee, police said.

Campbell walked out of the restaurant and told the children to follow him to the fenced-in dumpster area. He then talked to the children about male genitalia and shared photos of genitalia on a cell phone, according to court documents.

Campbell then engaged in oral sex with the 14-year-old, police allege.

The incident is said to have happened on September 21.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $10,000.