3,000 pumpkins need carvers for West Virginia display

KENOVA, W.Va. (AP) - With more than 3,000 pumpkins to carve for his West Virginia home's annual Halloween display, Ric Griffith is looking for some volunteers to tackle the task.



The Herald-Dispatch reports Griffith has the pumpkins set up in rows ready to be turned into jack-o'-lanterns and other hand-drawn designs.



Griffith says volunteers will start arriving at his home in Kenova on Sunday to handle the many tasks that include cutting and cleaning pumpkins and putting them in place.



He says sometimes people will walk into his yard and ask how they can help, and he puts them to work. He says the annual project is "total randomness coming together into a finished product."



Griffith said the pumpkins will be lit after being carved and remain that way through Halloween night on Oct. 31.