Deputies searching for suspects in stabbing, victim "left for de - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Deputies searching for suspects in stabbing, victim "left for dead"

Deputies searching for suspects in stabbing, victim "left for dead"

Posted: Updated:
By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
Connect

AMIGO, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Raleigh County Deputies are searching for the suspects involved in a stabbing that happened in the Amigo area. 

Deputies said the stabbing happened early Tuesday morning.  The victim was severely beaten and stabbed several times. Deputies said the victim was left to die but was able to make his way to a nearby home to call for help. 

The suspects also stole a 1998 Jeep that belongs to the victim. Deputies said the victim and suspects were believe to be together in the Jeep before the stabbing occurred. The Jeep was found Tuesday evening in Charleston. 

Deputies said the victim is in the hospital in critical condition. 

Raleigh County Deputies are investigating the case.  Stick with 59 News on this developing story. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.