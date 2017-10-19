Deputies searching for suspects in stabbing, victim "left for dead"

AMIGO, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Raleigh County Deputies are searching for the suspects involved in a stabbing that happened in the Amigo area.

Deputies said the stabbing happened early Tuesday morning. The victim was severely beaten and stabbed several times. Deputies said the victim was left to die but was able to make his way to a nearby home to call for help.

The suspects also stole a 1998 Jeep that belongs to the victim. Deputies said the victim and suspects were believe to be together in the Jeep before the stabbing occurred. The Jeep was found Tuesday evening in Charleston.

Deputies said the victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Raleigh County Deputies are investigating the case. Stick with 59 News on this developing story.