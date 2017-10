RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Fire crews spent the early morning hours battling a fire in Raleigh County Thursday.

Dispatchers said the fire happened shortly before midnight at a home on Midway Road in Midway.

Three fire departments along with an ambulance service were called to the scene.

Crews were able to contain the fire and clear the scene around 2:45 this morning. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Stick with 59 News on this developing story.