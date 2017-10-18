Greenbrier Valley Airport Public Input Nears Before DOT Decides - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Greenbrier Valley Airport Public Input Nears Before DOT Decides on SkyWest

By Destiney Burt, Reporter
The Greenbrier Valley Airport is still working on replacing  VIA Air and bringing SkyWest Airlines on board.  Because the Airport Authority deemed VIA Air as under performing they have been seeking approval from the Department of Transportation to replace them with SkyWest. 

Tonight, October 18th, is the deadline for the public to submit their opinions on the proposed change. 

After today the Department of Transportation will decide if they will approve the request for SkyWest. There is no set time frame on when the DOT will make their decision. 
 

You can leave a comment on how you feel about the situation by clicking this link

