United Way Prepares for Empty Bowls

United Way is gearing up for their 2nd Annual Empty Bowls event. They event is all aimed at raising awareness on hunger in the Greenbrier Valley area.

Money raised from this event will go to Gwens Meals and Meals on Wheels. Tickets are $25 if you buy them before the event and they can also be purchased at the door for $35.

Each ticket comes with a free meal and a soup sized bowl made by local potters.

Erin Hurst,Executive Director for United Way of Greenbrier Valley, said she started practicing pottery just for this event.

"I became a potter just so that I could provide bowls to the event, so later today I will be glazing and making more bowls, we have about ten area potters who have graciously donated their work as well," said Hurst.

The event is set for November 3rd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held at the New River CTC Arts & Sciences Building.