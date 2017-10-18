New Restaurant to Open in Greenbrier Valley Airport

The Greenbrier Valley Airport is making some new changes and one of them is the addition of Landings Restaurant. Today they had their inspections that will allow them to operate.

Airport manager, Stephen Snyder, said they are preparing to have a soft opening next week. Snyder also said this is a unique project because everything in the restaurant has ties to West Virginia.



He added that the restaurant will feature a variety of foods aimed to satisfy just about every craving.

"We'll have a blend of American but also so me Caribbean Cuisine, our restaurant manager is very knowledgeable with Caribbean cuisine that gives us a little bit of a flare that we don't have somewhere else," Snyder said.

The restaurant is slated to open in November.