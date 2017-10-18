Mercer County School Employee Arrested on Sexual Allegations

A Mercer County School employee is behind bars for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor.

Curtis Ray Sutphin was arrested Friday morning, October 13th, in Giles County Virginia. He's facing one count of Solicitation or Prostitution from a Minor less than the age of 16. He was also arrested for attempting to engage in sexual contact with a Minor 15 or over.

Superintendent with Mercer County schools, Deborah Akers, says the School Board has already taken action.

"Mr. Sutphin has been suspended and will not be returning to school," said Akers.

Akers also went on to say Sutphin had previously put in his resignation for November of this year.

Mercer County Schools is in the process of finding a replacement.

Sutphin is being held in New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.