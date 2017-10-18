DEP helps clean up large dumps in Mercer County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection was in Mercer County to help clean-up eight large open dumps around the county. The largest open dump was located just outside of Matoaka.

More than a foot of trash covered the site. Project Coordinator for the DEP's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), Sam Stalnaker, said he has not seen an illegal dump this large in a long time.

"It's been a while since we've seen this much trash localized in one spot," Stalnaker said.

The Mercer County Litter Control usually cleans up smaller open dumps around the county. According to Joshua Parks, Mercer County Litter Control Officer, the county needs reinforcement when clearing the larger sites.

"With larger scale open dumps like this, the DEP can provide machinery and heavy equipment to knock them out a lot faster, whereas this one would take me a month or two to clean up," Parks explained.

Both organizations stressed the importance of cleaning up these dumping sites and keeping them clean. Parks explained how harmful chemicals from the trash can seep into the ground and have devastating effects on the environment.

"This one in particular, people have dumped in hydraulic oil and motor oil, and that is leaking into the ground water which has a detrimental affect on the environment" Parks said.

The DEP had one more open dump to clean before moving to a different county.