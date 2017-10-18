Raleigh County Deputies Searching For Three Men Accused Of Stealing From Local Truck Dealer

Raleigh County Deputies need your help tracking down three men accused of stealing from a local business.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday, October 1th, at the Heritage Equipment on Dry Hill Road in Beckley. Surveillance video caught 3 men breaking in and piling up several items. Some of the items include welding leads, semi truck tires and truck radiators. The group then left the service center and returned hours later. That's when deputies said they packed up the goods, all worth around $3000 and took off.

"Well it makes me angry that they would come on our property and steal scrap items, it was worth something to and they stole a few items that were on the lot so we weren't very happy about that it made me upset." General Manager of Heritage Equipment, Zack Romano, said.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made. If you have any information that can help deputies you're urged to call 304-255-9300. Ask for Deputy Ramey or the Detective Bureau.

