Taste of Bridge Day to Satisfy Hungry Attendees

If you're planning on attending Bridge Day, make sure you bring your appetite and an empty stomach as well.

Starting at 6 pm Friday, the *Taste of* Bridge Day will feature 13 vendors from local diners and restaurants. Organized by the Oak Hill and Fayetteville Rotary Clubs, the menu will feature crawfish etoufee, wood brick oven pizza, white bean chicken chili, New york Style Cheesecake, and so much more.

Oak Hill's Café One-Ten sees this as a perfect opportunity to expand their business.

"it's just good to get our name out there," said Café One Ten owner Don Williams. "I've noticed every year, we get new regular customers that may not have been to the restaurant before."

Similar to Beckley's Chili Night, the Taste of Bridge Day is free to attend with food samples ranging from $1 to $7.00. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Bridge Jam website.