Bridge Day to Celebrate Construction's Anniversary

By David Horak, Reporter
Bridge Day, one of West Virginia's most treasured traditions, will be this Saturday at  the New River Gorge Bridge, expected to bring in over 80,000 spectators.  It's one of the largest extreme sports event in the world, with hundreds of BASE jumpers getting that adrenaline rush from 876 feet off the ground. 

Governor Jim Justice is expected to speak at the event, with 2017 marking the 40th anniversary of the bridge's construction.

Saturday's festivities begin at 9 am. Be aware that the stretch of U.S. 19 along the bridge will be closed that day as well.

