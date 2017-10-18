Beckley Police Department Taking Back Unwanted Prescription Drugs October 28, 2017 at The Raleigh County Commission on Aging

On Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Beckley Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by riddling their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to The Raleigh County Commission on Aging at 1614 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last April, Americans turned in 450 tons (over 900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds - more than 4,000 tons - of prescription drugs.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines - flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash - both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 28 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website or contact the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1708.