RHODELL, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire in Raleigh County on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said the fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a home on the 7000 block of Coal City Road.

Rhodell, Sophia, and Coal City fire departments responded to the scene. Dispatchers said it took crews 5 hours to contain the fire.

Dispatchers confirm no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

