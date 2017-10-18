McDowell County man arrested for being married to two women at the same time

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A McDowell County man is charged with bigamy after deputies said he recently got married to a woman while still married to another woman.

McDowell County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Charles Aaron Nelson on Friday. Deputies said earlier this month, Nelson's first wife filed a complaint.

The wife told deputies she married Nelson in May 2012 in North Carolina. While they were still married, Nelson also got married to another woman in August 2017.



Nelson is also charged with false swearing because when he received his second marriage license, he allegedly lied to officials by telling them it was his first marriage.

Deputies said it's been a long time since they have dealt with a bigamy case in McDowell County.

Nelson is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.