Raleigh county man arrested for attempted murder following a bar fight

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A man accused of trying to kill two people following a bar fight was arrested by Raleigh County Deputies on Tuesday.

Jody Allen Robertson, 27-year-old from Cool Ridge, is charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder.

The incident happened on September 24 around 3:45 a.m. at Skyline Resort in Ghent. According to deputies, Robertson drove through a fence at the resort, purposely hitting two men with his truck. Deputies said Robertson was retaliating after a fight occurred at a local bar earlier in the evening.

A witness told deputies Robertson said he was going to "kill them." The victims did sustain injuries but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Robertson was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.