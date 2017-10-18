Deputies on the hunt for man accused of stealing from local auto shop

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Raleigh County Deputies are on the hunt for a man who allegedly stole from a local auto shop.

Deputies said the alleged theft happened at Two Guys Towing and Auto Repair on Sunday, October 15.

Surveillance video shows a man pulling up to the business in a gray pickup truck. He allegedly stole the tailgate off of an employees' vehicle, that is valued at $700-$800.

Shop Foreman for Two Guys Towing and Auto Repair, Chris Shiflett, said they stole from his personal car. "It's just disheartening because you work for something and somebody just comes and takes it, There's repercussions falling on the individual and not the thieves," Shiflett said.

Deputies confirm they have identified the thief and have a warrant out for his arrest.