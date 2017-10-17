Wellspring of Greenbrier Gives Away Clothes

With temperatures quickly dropping, one organization in Greenbrier County is working to keep people warm. Wellspring of Greenbrier Inc., a non-profit is making sure people have coats for the cold weather ahead.

Scarlett Kellerman, Founder and Director of Wellspring of Greenbrier, Inc., says it's important to her to keep people warm.

"I wouldn't want to be out there cold and I don't think anybody else would want to be either, " said Kellerman.



That's why Kellerman has dedicated this month to making sure people have the essentials to stay warm as the temperatures begin to drop. This is the 14th year she has been donating clothes through Wellspring of Greenbrier, Inc. in Rupert.

So far this year she said she has been a resource for hundreds of people to get warm clothes



"There are a lot of people who can't afford to buy clothing, they can't afford to buy a lot of the essentials and we are just doing what Jesus asked us to do," said Kellerman.



Many people say it's comforting to know they can turn to Wellspring to keep their families warm through the winter.



"Its a stress reliever knowing they have warm clothes, knowing they have warm blankets, its very great I love it," said Tammy Cullop, a customer.



Wellspring has been donating these clothes to people in need for three weeks this month. This week they are giving clothes to men and teen boys. After this week they will give clothes to people in other parts of the surrounding area that are in need.

"We ship a lot of the clothes off to White Sulphur Springs and some other areas in Greenbrier County where people are needing clothing," said Kellerman.

Wellspring does ask that you call ahead if you're going to donate to make sure they have enough space, (304)- 392-2095.