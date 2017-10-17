Several crews on scene of structure fire in Shady Spring - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Several crews on scene of structure fire in Shady Spring

SHADY SPRING -

Multiple fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in Raleigh County. 

Dispatchers tell 59News the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday about a structure fire near Country Road Estates off Pluto Road in Shady Spring. 

Beaver, Ghent and Coal City Volunteer Fire Departments have been dispatched, as well as Ghent EMS.

There's no reports of injuries or anyone inside the house right now.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to follow this developing story on 59News, WeAreWVproud.com and the 59 News Mobile App. 
 

