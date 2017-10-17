Mega Business Event Seeks Vendors

The greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its biggest event of the year. The Mega Business event will be November 9th at State Fairgrounds in Fairlea. They are currently looking for vendors for the event.

If you own a business and you want to network and show people what you have to offer this is the place you want to be.

Ashley Vickers, Executive Director of Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, said its a great chance for people to get their brand out there.

"It gives them the opportunity to get out in front of the community...and it gives the attendees a chance to see what is provided in the Greenbrier Valley," said Vickers.

If you would like more information about becoming a vendor at this event you can contact the greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce at (304) 645-2818 or you can register on their webpage.