4 crews battle house fire in White Sulphur Springs

Four fire departments are battling a house fire in Greenbrier County.

Dispatchers tell 59 News crews are working a structure fire on Waids Draft Road in White Sulphur Springs.

The initial call came in around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers said they do not believe anyone was inside the home when it caught fire.

Crews from Anthony Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire, Frankford Volunteer Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Anthony Creek EMS responded to the scene.

It's unclear what started the fire and if the home is a total loss.

Stay with 59 News, WeAreWVproud.com and the 59 News Mobile App for the latest on this developing story.